Anthony “Tony” J. Toti, 68 of Morristown

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “Tony” J. Toti, age 68 of Morristown passed away on Thursday (November 4, 2021) at the Canton Potsdam Hospital following complications from COVID. His loving wife was by his side. As per his request there will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bella Brooke Vineyard, 2989 County Route 6, Hammond, NY 13646 on June 11, 2022 at 2 PM.

Surviving are his wife Patricia; his daughter Jessica Toti of York Springs, PA; his son Thomas Toti and his wife Cynthia of York Springs, PA; his daughter Rhiannon Tuttle of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren Lexus, Kaitlyn, Trenton, Matthew, Isabella & Sofia; a brother Michael Toti & his wife Arlene DeMaris of Avon, CT; two sisters Ann Toti-Steptoe of Philadelphia, PA and Cindy Mentzer of Las Vegas, NV; his mother-in-law Clea Dellinger of York, PA; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents John & Dolores Toti; an infant brother Alfred Toti; and his father in law Charles Dellinger.

Tony was born on June 24, 1953 in Hornell NY, a son of John & Dolores (Salinas) Toti. He graduated high school in Western NY and continued his education at Penn State University. Tony and his first wife, Cindy L. Hamann, moved to Gettysburg with their job at Herff Jones. He was later married to Patricia J. Dellinger on September 20, 1998. Tony worked as a master electrician for Hull’s Electric in Gettysburg, PA for 30 years. He then relocated to the North Country, with Pat in 1996. The couple became the owners and operators of Toti’s Cottages on Black Lake in Hammond, NY. In 2000 he and Pat formed APT Services where he worked as a consultant and installer of Industrial machinery and lighting for the paper industry.

Tony was a highly active scuba diver carrying multiple advanced certifications, regularly diving the St. Lawrence River with the Blue Fin Diving Company and St. Lawrence Scuba Company. He enjoyed diving, fishing, hunting and woodworking. Tony loved good food, good beer and catching up with friends. He was considered a “Jack of all trades” and had a heart for giving to others and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a teacher and mentor, passionate to share his knowledge.

Memorial contributions have been requested to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

