Brian C. Perrin, 46, of Gouverneur

Brian C. Perrin, age 46, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 3, 2021 at home. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Brian C. Perrin, age 46, of Gouverneur, passed away on November 3, 2021 at home.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Wayside Cemetery in Richville. There will be no service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Brian was born on September 12, 1975 in Gouverneur to Kathie (Aldrich) Perrin and the late Larry Perrin, Sr. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1994. He had worked several jobs including in the maintenance department of E.J. Noble Hospital and A.P.S. pallet shop.

Brian enjoyed playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons, and watching the 49ers and anime.

He is survived by his mother, Kathie Perrin, and his close circle of friends. He is predeceased by his father and his brother, Larry Perrin, Jr.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.