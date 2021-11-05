Citing election results, Simao drops parking lot suit against Watertown Golf Club & city

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - P.J. Simao has dropped his appeal of a state supreme court ruling over a parking lot next to the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.

Simao owns the Ives Hill Country Club and has frequently claimed that the Thompson Park club has received preferential treatment from the city, which owns the land the parking lot was built on as well as nine of the Watertown Golf Club’s 18 holes.

That treatment, he claims, is unfair to his golf club.

“I am withdrawing the appeal based on the elections results,” Simao said in a statement, “and I am hopeful the new city government will want to treat everyone equally and fairly.”

Suing the city with Simao was Cliff Olney, who this week won a four-year seat on the city council.

State Supreme Court Justice James McClusky ruled in early February that the city was within its rights to allow the parking area.

Simao appealed that ruling.

He had argued the city needed to hold a public hearing and an environmental review before designating the area as public parking.

Withdrawing the appeal ends three years of litigation over the parking lot. The suit was filed against the city, Mayor Jeff Smith, and the Watertown Golf Club.

City attorney Robert Slye declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.