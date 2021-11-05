Advertisement

Confusion may have affected outcome of marijuana vote

File photograph of marijuana plants.
File photograph of marijuana plants.(Source: WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Confusion in the town of Lyme may have led to a vote going wrong on Election Day.

The town had residents vote on opting in or out when it comes to letting marijuana dispensaries in the community.

Some voters have said the wording of the proposition on the ballot was confusing.

It said, “Shall the town of Lyme opt out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and/or on-site consumption establishments within its boundaries outside of the corporate limits of the village of Chaumont?”

After more than 500 ballots were cast, the proposition passed to opt out by a margin of five votes.

“The proposition, not only I, but many people thought was confusing. I don’t think a lot of people understood what opt out meant,” said Scott Aubertine, town supervisor. “The people have spoken. By five more votes, they said, “no,” they don’t want marijuana in the town of Lyme.”

Some residents say they had to read the ballot four or five times before they felt confident voting. Others say they should re-vote because the results were almost 50-50.

The town of Lyme opting out, Aubertine says, does not include the village of Chaumont, so there is still the potential for weed dispensaries there.

