COVID vaccine offered locally for young children

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now that the COVID vaccine is approved for children ages 5 to 11, there are local clinics planned for kids.

The North Country Family Health Center is hosting two clinics next week at its main campus in Watertown - one on Monday and another on Thursday, both from 3 to 5 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Public Health will also begin holding Pfizer clinics for kids ages 5 to 11 starting next week.

The first clinic will be held on November 13 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at St. Lawrence University.

They will be offering first-dose Pfizer shots for anyone 5 and older.

Kinney Drugs has opened up appointments as well.

