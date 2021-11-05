Advertisement

Daylight saving time: check smoke, CO detectors

Smoke detector
Smoke detector(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daylight saving time starts Sunday, which means we will fall back an hour and reset our clocks.

Local fire representatives say, it’s the perfect opportunity to check your smoke detectors.

According to the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York, 77 civilians died in the state this year due to home fires.

And three out of every five home fire fatalities happen in places without working smoke detectors.

Local fire officials say checking alarm batteries regularly can help prevent this, and while folks are manually resetting clocks this weekend, they should take the extra minute to check detectors, too.

“We’ve had unfortunately a couple of fatal fires in this county this year, we’ve had some over the last few years. I can’t say a smoke detector would’ve saved that person, but it definitely would’ve helped in that situation,” said Jefferson County Fire Coordinator Joe Plummer.

New smoke alarms on the market also include carbon monoxide detectors and ten-year batteries.

