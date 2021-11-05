Double bunking in NY prisons outlawed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Double bunking in New York state prisons is now against the law.
Governor Hochul signed the legislation Wednesday.
Double bunking increases the number of inmates housed in a medium-security dormitory typically designed to accommodate up to 50 incarcerated people to between 60 and 90 men or women — making it harder for proper supervision and inmate and officer safety.
