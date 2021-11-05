Advertisement

Double bunking in NY prisons outlawed

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Double bunking in New York state prisons is now against the law.

Governor Hochul signed the legislation Wednesday.

Double bunking increases the number of inmates housed in a medium-security dormitory typically designed to accommodate up to 50 incarcerated people to between 60 and 90 men or women — making it harder for proper supervision and inmate and officer safety.

