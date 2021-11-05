Glenn C. Goodfriend Sr., 91, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away November 4, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Glenn C. Goodfriend Sr., 91, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away November 4, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on March 20, 1930, in Three Mile Bay, NY, son of Milford and Amy (Calhoun) Goodfriend. He grew up working on the family farm in Three Mile Bay.

He married Barbara Pellicella, of Watertown, in April of 1953. The couple spent most of their married life in Brownville and Dexter and the last 25 years in Sackets Harbor. Barbara worked at Mercy Hospital as a ward clerk for 25 years.

Glenn worked various jobs in the local area and at the Brownville Paper Co in Brownville where he was millwright and truck driver for several years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and telling tales and stories. He was proud of his restored 1914 Saxon now on display at the Jefferson Historical Society.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 68 years, Barbara J. Goodfriend; three children, Pamala (Lyle) Decillis, of Watertown, Jean Goodfriend, of Sackets Harbor, Glenn C. (Milagros) Goodfriend Jr., Watertown; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by nine siblings.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was his wish to be cremated and there will be no services.

Donations may be made to SPCA .

