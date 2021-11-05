Advertisement

North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council fundraisers underway

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council has a number of fundraisers coming up.

The agency’s Anne Garno appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about them. Watch her interview above.

The first is the 7th Annual Big Ticket Event. The prize is a 2021 Honda Rancher 4x4 that will be announced November 11 at FX Caprara Harley Davidson.

The agency is holding its Holiday Hop through December 1. You can stop at any of the 70+ local small businesses and pick up you Hop Card. Have 10 participating businesses stamp your card to be entered into the Ultimate Swag Bag drawing. It’s a Kate Spade purse filled with gift certificates and products from participating businesses. The approximate value is $1,000. The drawing will take place on December 9.

There are also 100 Small Business Swag Bags. Orders can be placed for $30 and $75 bags. Pickup begins on November 27. Sales end December 9.

Visit ncppc.org or the agency’s Facebook page for additional details.

