Advertisement

Ogdensburg police investigate vandalism at mayor’s home, fire department

Tires Slashed
Tires Slashed(MGN, Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There were two acts of vandalism on the same night in Ogdensburg.

City police tell 7 News that on Wednesday night someone slashed a tire on a car belonging to Mayor Mike Skelly, at Skelly’s residence.

There are several leads, they say.

The same night, 3 tires were slashed on a personal vehicle, which was parked at the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

Police aren’t saying if the two cases are connected.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in...
Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV
St. Lawrence County Sheriff investigation
Man tells detectives he was shot by stray bullet while driving
Citizen Advocates website
Mental health urgent care center coming to Watertown
Heidi Gladle, Sheldon Dunn, and Christy Johnson
3 charged following Ogdensburg drug raid
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man faces attempted murder charge

Latest News

Double bunking in NY prisons outlawed
Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 1996 snow plow drivers
According to police, troopers used a device to deflate Tucker's tires on State Route 95 in the...
Alleged drunk driver accused of leading police on high-speed chase
WWNY
North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council fundraisers underway