Ogdensburg police investigate vandalism at mayor’s home, fire department
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OGGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There were two acts of vandalism on the same night in Ogdensburg.
City police tell 7 News that on Wednesday night someone slashed a tire on a car belonging to Mayor Mike Skelly, at Skelly’s residence.
There are several leads, they say.
The same night, 3 tires were slashed on a personal vehicle, which was parked at the Ogdensburg Fire Department.
Police aren’t saying if the two cases are connected.
