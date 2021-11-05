Ogdensburg police investigate vandalism at mayor’s home, fire department

OGGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There were two acts of vandalism on the same night in Ogdensburg.

City police tell 7 News that on Wednesday night someone slashed a tire on a car belonging to Mayor Mike Skelly, at Skelly’s residence.

There are several leads, they say.

The same night, 3 tires were slashed on a personal vehicle, which was parked at the Ogdensburg Fire Department.

Police aren’t saying if the two cases are connected.

