One more chilly day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cool west wind will keep the area chilly on Friday, but warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend. Expect some scattered snow showers off Lake Ontario tonight with lows around 30.

Friday will be mainly sunny, but there is the risk for a morning snow shower. Highs will be in the middle 40′s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs around 50.

