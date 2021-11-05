Advertisement

One more chilly day

By John Kubis
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cool west wind will keep the area chilly on Friday, but warmer temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend. Expect some scattered snow showers off Lake Ontario tonight with lows around 30.

Friday will be mainly sunny, but there is the risk for a morning snow shower. Highs will be in the middle 40′s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with highs around 50.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man faces attempted murder charge
A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in...
Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV
Ogdensburg city hall
O’burg mayor on opposition: ‘those guys are ****ing idiots’
Election results
Election results in Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence counties
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
More than 90 new COVID cases reported in SLC

Latest News

7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A bit of a warmup by the weekend
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
7
Another chilly day tomorrow