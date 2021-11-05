Report: criminal case against Cuomo thrown into doubt

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The criminal groping case against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be falling apart as prosecutors raised serious concerns Friday about the charges and pushed a scheduled arraignment back to January.

The New York Times reports Albany County District Attorney David Soares wrote that criminal filings by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which unexpectedly filed a misdemeanor sex offense against Cuomo last week, are “potentially defective.”

He cited the legal problems in a request, which was granted, to push Cuomo’s court appearance from next week to January 7.

The prosecutor noted that there was no sworn testimony from Cuomo’s alleged victim and that the complaint misstates relevant law.

