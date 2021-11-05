Section X cross country & volleyball champions crowned

MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Section X cross country and volleyball championships were decided Thursday.

In boys’ cross country, Malone was the lone competitor in Class B to win the crown.

Norwood-Norfolk finished with 26 points to finish the season unbeaten and claim the Class C championship, edging Canton at 30 points and Potsdam at 76.

And in Class D, Tupper Lake outraced Brushton-Moira 24-31.

In a field of 55 runners, Norwood-Norfolk’s Dominic Fiacco finished first, clocking in at 17:40. Canton’s Max Finley finished second, just 10 seconds off the lead. Rounding out the top five were Malone’s Watson Chodat at 17:52, Gouverneur’s Cole Siebels at 18:04, and Salmon River’s Cade Lazore at 18:10.

In the girls’ cross country championships, Malone defeated Massena 25-30 to capture the Class B Championship.

In Class C, Norwood-Norfolk completed an undefeated season, finishing with 17 points, followed by Gouverneur with 30 points and Canton 69.

There was no champion in Class D as Brushton-Moira and Tupper Lake finished with incompletes.

Leading the pack of 50 runners was Norwood-Norfolk’s Madeleine Dinneen with a time of 19:09. In second was teammate Sharon Colbert at 20:17, followed by the Flyers’ Rachel Hewey at 21:07. Gouverneur’s Rikki Griffith placed fourth at 21:27. Madison Carista rounded out the top five at 21:37.

Malone broke Ogdensburg's four-year run as Section X Class B champs by defeating the Lady Blue Devils in three sets. (WWNY)

In the Section X Class B volleyball championship, it was Malone vs. Ogdensburg.

The Malone Huskies, who entered the night at 15-1 atop the NAC East, swept Ogdensburg in three sets -- 25-9, 25-14 and 25-14 -- to claim their first Class B title since 2015 and break OFA’s four-year run.

OFA strung together several rallies that twice closed the gap to within three points, but were unable to gain the lead.

Mackenzie Lane led Malone with 16 service points, seven aces, and five kills.

Vail St. Hilaire added eight points, 12 kills, two sets, and five aces.

It was Canton vs. Salmon River in the Class C volleyball championship.

After the Shamrocks scored the first two points of the night, Canton racked up 15 straight points to take a commanding lead.

The Golden Bears would sweep Salmon River three sets to none -- 25-3, 25-17 and 25-10 -- to remain undefeated at 19-0 this season and claim their third straight Section X Class C championship.

Katie Bennett led the Bears with 10 kills, two blocks, and an ace.

Ava Hoy chipped in 10 points, four kills, five aces, and a block.

Riley Taylor provided 19 points and one kill and Mattigan Porter contributed seven points, five aces, and 19 assists.

Tupper Lake battled Chateaugay for the Class D volleyball title.

Chateaugay gained an early 10-3 lead in the first set and never looked back.

Tupper Lake closed within six points in the second set, before Chateaugay pulled away for good.

The Bulldogs defeated the Lumberjacks 25-17, 25-13, and 25-11 to claim the Section X Class D crown for the 15th consecutive season.

Delaney Samples dished out 10 assists, five sets and provided five kills to lead Chateaugay.

