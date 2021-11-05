Shirley J. Strough, 84, of Alexandria Bay

Shirley J. Strough, 84, of Highland Ave, passed away Wednesday morning at Crouse Medical Center, Syracuse. (Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Shirley J. Strough, 84, of Highland Ave, passed away Wednesday morning at Crouse Medical Center, Syracuse.

Shirley was born in Watertown, NY on November 5, 1936, the daughter of Floyd and Laura Berry Robinson. She graduated from Alexandria Bay High School. She married Royal Strough on June 18, 1956 in Alexandria Bay. Mr. Strough passed away on November 18, 2006.

Shirley worked for many years as the hostess at the Riveredge Resort and later at Bonnie Castle Resort, both in Alexandria Bay.

She was an avid bowler and loved going to the Casino.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Douglas (Jackie) Strough, Alexandria Bay, and Daniel Strough (Shanna Thomas), Alexandria Bay; her daughter Debra Strough (Marty Moynihan), Manlius, NY; brothers Richard Robinson (Judy Umstead), Carl Robinson, Robert Robinson, and John (Jo Ann)Robinson, all of Plessis, NY; three grandsons and one great-granddaughter; and her very special friend, Dorothy Horner. Besides her husband Royal, she is predeceased by her brothers, Floyd Jr., Melford, and Gerald Robinson, and her sister Gloria Countryman.

There will be no calling hours. A burial at Barnes Settlement Cemetery will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton St, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Online condolences may be made at www.costellofuneralservice.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.