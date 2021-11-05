Stephen E. Getter, 63, of Depauville

Stephen E. Getter, 63, Depauville passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at University Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen E. Getter, 63, Depauville passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at University Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family. Steve fought a courageous battle with cancer.

Steve was born in Watertown April 5, 1958, son of the late Stanley and Gloria Johnson Getter. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended JCC. On August 7, 1976 he married his high school sweetheart, his soul mate, Theresa M. Dibble at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Benoit C. Dostie officiating.

He was the Facility Maintenance Manager at Samaritan Keep Home, working there for 43 years. Steve was a member of Depauville United Methodist Church and was a former trustee and board member. He was a member of Depauville Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Depauville Cemetery Board, and volunteered and served on the Board for Relay For Life. He enjoyed hunting, boating, Marvel movies, Sci-Fi, golf and sports cars, especially “Betty”, his 1981 corvette. He loved going to car shows with his grandsons and displaying Betty for everyone to enjoy. Steve also enjoyed music, especially classic rock and heavy metal, and attending concerts every chance he got.

Along with his wife, Theresa, Steve is survived by his two daughters and four grandchildren, Terri L. Spencer, husband Bradley, and their two children, Pheobe and Shea, Adams Center and Amber M. Getter and her two children, Alivia and Anden, Chaumont; brother-in-law Robert Glover, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister Sylvia Glover.

Steve was a loving father who would move mountains for his family and the ones he loved. He loved his dogs Pepi and Gizmo who passed many years ago. He was the kind of man that was always there to support you without judgement. The love he shared with Theresa was like no other, like a love story in the movies. They shared a love that would conquer all, inseparable and truly cherished one another. He was silly and smart. You would rarely see a picture where he wasn’t smiling big or making a silly face. He was full of knowledge and would converse with anyone about anything. He loved history, astrology and music. He would often say when a song came on the radio…do you know who sings this song? He always knew the answer, but would wait patiently for you to guess. Steve had a heart of gold and loved to make people smile. He would play the role of Santa’s helper and dress up for all of the residents at the Samaritan Keep Home along with his wife, Theresa as Mrs. Claus. He would also attend Christmas events at the Depauville Fire Hall providing gifts and spreading joy. He was loved by all, to include his family, friends, the people he worked with, his church family and anyone he would meet. There will be a hole in our hearts forever, but we know he will never leave our side. Steve’s family believe there is beauty and meaning in butterflies, so when you see a butterfly chasing the sky, think of Steve and know he is following and watching out for his family and loved ones from a far. Until we meet again one day…..

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, November 9th, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 10th, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s name may be made to American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

