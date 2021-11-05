Warming up for the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re in for another chilly day.

As expected, temperatures started in the 20s and 30s.

There’s some lingering lake effect rain and snow that will end this morning.

It will become mostly sunny and highs will be in the 43- to 45-degree range.

The weekend will be warmer.

It will be mostly sunny both days and highs will be in the low 50s. We get to set our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

It will be partly sunny and in the low to mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday.

