Doris Marie Steria, 78, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Doris Marie Steria, 78, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at Lewis County Health System, Lowville.

A private funeral for immediate family members will be held at the convenience of the family at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastors Edward Roggie, brother, Paul Mast, and Bruce Roggie officiating. Burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Croghan Mennonite Church, P.O. Box 68, Croghan, NY 13327.

Doris is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Alvin Steria Jr.; three children, James E. Steria of Croghan; Dawn and Alan Jantzi of Croghan; Sheryl and Stephen Virkler of Castorland; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and one on the way; her siblings, Richard and Delores Roggie of Lowville; Alvin Roggie of Lowville; Edward and Betty Roggie of Martinsburg; Andrew and Eunice Roggie of Lowville; Martha Nortz of Lowville. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Ruthann Roggie of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Daniel C. Roggie; Ralph and Frieda Roggie; a sister-in-law, Alice Roggie; and a brother-in-law, James Nortz.

Doris was born on June 9, 1943, a daughter of the late Samuel C. and Bertha Yousey Roggie and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1961. She worked for Bender’s Nursing Home and then at Lowville Laundry. On September 14, 1968, she married Alvin Steria Jr. at Lowville Mennonite Church with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Doris raised her family and together with her husband, owned and operated a dairy farm and sugar bush on the Erie Canal Road for many years. She enjoyed working in the sugar bush with her family and planting a huge garden. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.