Advertisement

It’s a full house at the Jefferson County SPCA

These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked...
These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked like just a few weeks ago, when all but one dog had been adopted.(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Luna is a shepherd who’s good with kids, and is very hyper.

And Duke is a 2-year-old Terrier Pitbull mix who prefers older kids at home.

They are two very different dogs with one thing in common: They’re looking for their fur-ever family.

“The quality of dogs that we’ve had come through here has been phenomenal.”

These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked like just a few weeks ago, when all but one dog had been adopted.

“I haven’t seen us get down to that much. We’ve always had at least two or three dogs back there. So to have just the one dog, one stray, was huge for us,” said SPCA Assistant Manager Caitlyn Alberry.

Now, the cages and cups of treats are full with a little help from the CNY SCPA.

“They transported nine of their dogs up to us. We kind of let them know what we were looking for. They gave us a list of dogs they had available, and we said, ‘We’ll take them all!’” said Alberry.

Alberry says its been been a challenge, but a lot of fun learning each dogs’ individual quirks.

“We have a Bluetick Coonhound right now who we’re learning loves his nose. So, we’re kind of getting to do more of the scent enrichments with him. So it kind of mixes things up for us,” said Alberry.

Right now, there at 10 dogs left at the SPCA. All but 2 from the CNY SCPA have been adopted.

“We’ve been able to kind of get them in and out really quickly, so we’re really happy about that,” said Alberry.

So if you’re looking to make Luna, Duke, or one of the other pups your new best friend, grab them before the Jefferson County SPCA clears out again.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, troopers used a device to deflate Tucker's tires on State Route 95 in the...
Alleged drunk driver accused of leading police on high-speed chase
St. Lawrence County Sheriff investigation
Man tells detectives he was shot by stray bullet while driving
St. Regis Mohawk School
Superintendents with schools on Native American land call out NY state
A woman was trapped in her SUV after crashing it into an Amish buggy on State Highway 812 in...
Crash into buggy traps woman in SUV
Tires Slashed
Ogdensburg police investigate vandalism at mayor’s home, fire department

Latest News

It’s November, which means the winter parking ban has begun in Watertown.
Watertown late night street parking ban in effect
Daylight Saving Time
It’s time to fall back as Daylight Saving ends, one NY Senator looks to make the adjustment permanent
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan
WWNY
WWNY Double bunking in NY prisons outlawed