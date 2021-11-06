It’s a full house at the Jefferson County SPCA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Luna is a shepherd who’s good with kids, and is very hyper.

And Duke is a 2-year-old Terrier Pitbull mix who prefers older kids at home.

They are two very different dogs with one thing in common: They’re looking for their fur-ever family.

“The quality of dogs that we’ve had come through here has been phenomenal.”

These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked like just a few weeks ago, when all but one dog had been adopted.

“I haven’t seen us get down to that much. We’ve always had at least two or three dogs back there. So to have just the one dog, one stray, was huge for us,” said SPCA Assistant Manager Caitlyn Alberry.

Now, the cages and cups of treats are full with a little help from the CNY SCPA.

“They transported nine of their dogs up to us. We kind of let them know what we were looking for. They gave us a list of dogs they had available, and we said, ‘We’ll take them all!’” said Alberry.

Alberry says its been been a challenge, but a lot of fun learning each dogs’ individual quirks.

“We have a Bluetick Coonhound right now who we’re learning loves his nose. So, we’re kind of getting to do more of the scent enrichments with him. So it kind of mixes things up for us,” said Alberry.

Right now, there at 10 dogs left at the SPCA. All but 2 from the CNY SCPA have been adopted.

“We’ve been able to kind of get them in and out really quickly, so we’re really happy about that,” said Alberry.

So if you’re looking to make Luna, Duke, or one of the other pups your new best friend, grab them before the Jefferson County SPCA clears out again.

