It’s time to fall back as Daylight Saving ends, one NY Senator looks to make the adjustment permanent

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(MGN / Pexels)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night, so you’ll need to set those clocks back and enjoy an extra hour of sleep.

We’ll fall back an hour to get some more daylight when we wake up.

Why do we do this every year? To save energy.

By moving clocks forward or back to get more light from the sun, people will use less electricity.

Daylight Saving, which goes from March to November, started during World War I to conserve fuel.

After the war, farmers complained that it interfered with their work. So it was abolished until World War II, where it was reinstated and has since lasted.

However, it’s something not everyone agrees with.

Senator Joe Griffo is calling for it to be a year-round time for the state.

He says when we transition out of Daylight Saving time, it causes more car accidents, and disrupts the health of New Yorkers as they adjust.

So, he advocates for a bill that would make Daylight Saving time permanent for New York and its neighboring states.

He says “it just makes sense to not have to change out clocks twice a year.”

