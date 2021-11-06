Jane B. Silver, 79, of Morristown

Mrs. Silver passed away on Wednesday (Nov 3, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane B. Silver, age 79 of Morristown will be held at 10:00am on Friday November 12, 2021 at the St. John’s Evangelist Catholic Church in Morristown with Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. A family burial will follow at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Eel Weir.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday (Nov 11th) from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Silver passed away on Wednesday (Nov 3, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her husband Hon. George E. Silver of Morristown; three sons Andrew (Julie) Silver of Fayetteville NY, George “Chipper” (Elizabeth) Silver of Saratoga Springs NY, Geoffrey (Jennifer) Silver of Indianapolis IN; grandchildren Sophia, Caroline, Alexander, Katherine, Henry, Anna & Teddy; a sister Mary (James) Michaels of Morristown; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Dr. Louis & Margo Benton; two sisters Susan Reeves and Sally Dell; and a brother Dr. Louis Benton Jr.

Jane was born on January 3, 1942 in Ogdensburg NY, a daughter of Dr. Louis J. & Margo (Mankel) Benton. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and continued her education at Regis College in Massachusetts and received her master’s degree at Potsdam State. She later married Attorney George E. Silver on July 18, 1964. She worked as an elementary 3rd and 4th grade teacher at Kennedy School for 21 years, and retired in 2000.

Jane was an active community member of the Ogdensburg Zonta Club, Garden Club, United Helpers Board, and Command Performance. She enjoyed boating, playing tennis and golf with her friends and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph’s Home, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

