WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Schweinsberg Traynor, 70, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Linda was born July 9, 1951, daughter of Charles L. And Gloria T. Castro Schweinsberg, Jr. and she graduated from Watertown High School. On June 14, 1975 she married Michael E. Traynor in Watertown.

Linda operated Rainbow Day Care for seventeen years. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. She enjoyed bingo, Italian cooking, her cats and dogs, old Westerns, and Family Feud. Linda also enjoyed feeding the squirrels, going for car rides, visiting her family in Taneytown, MD, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Michael, Linda is survived by her mother, Gloria, Watertown; three sons, Michael E. Traynor, Jr., Syracuse, Scott A. and Christina Traynor, Ogdensburg, and Jason M. Traynor, Watertown; three grandchildren, Sophia, Shawn, and Jordan Traynor; four siblings Charles L. and Lynn Schweinsberg III, Watertown, John Schweinsberg and fiance Deborah Ahlheim, Rutland, Laurie and Christopher Brown, Rodman, and Stacey and Anthony Carraturo, Highland Mills; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda was predeceased by her father, March 9, 2020, son Brian L. Parker, June 23, 2017, and brother Robert Schweinsberg.

A private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. in lieu of flowers donations in Linda’s name may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.

