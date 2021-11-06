Advertisement

Linda M. Schweinsberg Traynor, 70, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda M. Schweinsberg Traynor, 70, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at...
Linda M. Schweinsberg Traynor, 70, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda M. Schweinsberg Traynor, 70, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 3,  2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Linda was born July 9, 1951, daughter of Charles L. And Gloria T. Castro Schweinsberg, Jr. and she graduated from Watertown High School. On June 14, 1975 she married Michael E. Traynor in Watertown.

Linda operated Rainbow Day Care for seventeen years. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church. She enjoyed bingo, Italian cooking, her cats and dogs, old Westerns, and Family Feud. Linda also enjoyed feeding the squirrels, going for car rides, visiting her family in Taneytown, MD, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Michael, Linda is survived by her mother, Gloria, Watertown; three sons, Michael E. Traynor, Jr., Syracuse, Scott A. and Christina Traynor, Ogdensburg, and Jason M. Traynor, Watertown; three grandchildren, Sophia, Shawn, and Jordan Traynor; four siblings  Charles L. and Lynn Schweinsberg III, Watertown, John Schweinsberg and fiance Deborah Ahlheim, Rutland, Laurie and Christopher Brown, Rodman, and Stacey and Anthony Carraturo, Highland Mills; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Linda was predeceased by her father, March 9, 2020, son Brian L. Parker, June 23, 2017, and brother Robert Schweinsberg.

A private funeral mass will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. in lieu of flowers donations in Linda’s name may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ruth M. Lukudak, 53, of State Route 12E, Cape Vincent and formerly of Emmonak, Alaska, passed...
Ruth M. Lukudak, 53, of Cape Vincent
Mrs. Silver passed away on Wednesday (Nov 3, 2021) at the St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by her...
Jane B. Silver, 79, of Morristown
It’s November, which means the winter parking ban has begun in Watertown.
Watertown late night street parking ban in effect
Daylight Saving Time
It’s time to fall back as Daylight Saving ends, one NY Senator looks to make the adjustment permanent

Obituaries

These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked...
It’s a full house at the Jefferson County SPCA
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan
Doris Marie Steria, 78, of Erie Canal Road, passed away on Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at...
Doris Marie Steria, 78, of Croghan
WWNY
WWNY Double bunking in NY prisons outlawed
WWNY Blast From the Past: 1996 snow plow drivers
WWNY Daylight saving time: check smoke, CO detectors