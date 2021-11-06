Ruth M. Lukudak, 53, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. Lukudak, 53, of State Route 12E, Cape Vincent and formerly of Emmonak, Alaska, passed away on Thursday November 4th, 2021. Arrangements are entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.

Ruth was born in Emmonak, Alaska on June 8th, 1968 to Lambert and Theresa (Keys) Lukudak. She attended local schools before becoming a village police officer. While in Alaska she also worked for the Women’s shelter.

Ruth enjoyed the simple things in life including riding through the countryside and going to the beach looking for glass .

Ruth is survived by her partner of many years Ross Gridley, Cape Vincent. She is also survived by her children: Joseph Lukudak, Bobbie Lukudak, Michael Lukudak, Theresamarie Lukudak, Marylouise Smith, Mariah Smith, and Floyd Smith Jr. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, her Aunt Christine, Uncle Iggy, and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth is predeceased by two of her children: Joshua Lukudak and Steven “Dingo” Lukudak.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.