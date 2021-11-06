Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package, calling it a “radical agenda”.

Stefanik says the package prioritizes the green new deal over traditional infrastructure like roads and bridges.

And Stefanik says it fails to meet the needs of rural Americans.

“These radical policies show democrats’ priorities are for large, democrat cities, not for the hardworking people of the North Country. Democrats’ out-of-control spending is to blame for the highest inflation rates in 30 years,” said Stefanik.

She goes on to say her efforts to improve broadband and infrastructure in the North Country have been failed by Democrats.

