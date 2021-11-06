Advertisement

Watertown late night street parking ban in effect

It's November, which means the winter parking ban has begun in Watertown.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s November, which means the winter parking ban has begun in Watertown.

You won’t be able to park in the city streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The ban is put in place to allow snow plows to clean up the side streets and main roads.

Watertown Police will begin issuing warning tickets, but if your car is in the way of a snow plow while its clearing the roads, you could be ticketed or your car could even be towed.

“We have a lot of stuff going on 24 hours a day. It’s easier if we don’t have to take time out of the day to tow cars, and wait for tow trucks, and remind people to move their vehicles when we could be doing other things with patrol,” said Watertown Police Officer Shane Ryan.

The parking ban lasts through April 30th.

