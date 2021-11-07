Alice J. Dishaw, 95, of Massena

Alice J. Dishaw, 95, formerly of Dennison Road, passed away Friday afternoon, November 5, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alice J. Dishaw, 95, formerly of Dennison Road, passed away Friday afternoon, November 5, 2021 at her home.

Alice was born on April 4, 1926 in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Glenn “Pat” and Marguerite (Looby) Lunderman. She attended St. Mary’s Academy graduating in 1943. On September 24, 1945, she married Robert R. Dishaw at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg with Rev. Clarence Devan, officiating. Bob predeceased her on January 25, 2006.

In 1943, Alice started working for the Ogdensburg Journal as a linotype operator. She remained there until 1945, when she started at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Hospital as a dining room attendant. After moving to Massena, she worked as a linotype operator with the Massena Observer, also working for a time in the catalog office at Sears in Massena. She and her late husband had a great love for antiques and were dealers for many years, owning A & B Collectibles. They did antique shows throughout New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania. Alice also had a great love for big game hunting and fishing, boating on the St. Lawrence River, gardening, bird watching, and going to auctions. She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Massena and former member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Alice is survived by her children, Helen and Richard Clookey of Summerfield, Florida; Mary “Tillie” Dishaw of Tuscan, Arizona; Patrick and Lisa Dishaw of Rochester; Louisa and Randy Rupp of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter Dishaw of Massena; and Elizabeth Annett of Baldwinsville; her grandchildren, Robert Clookey, Christina Rogers, Chelsea and Logan Rupp, Erin, Eric, and Rachael Annett, and Drake Dishaw; and her great grandchildren, Emma and Katie Clookey, Sarah Andrews and Alayna and Koen Rogers; and her sister-in-law, Isabella Lunderman of Niagara Falls, New York.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Truman “Tee” and Carl Lunderman; and her sisters, Gwendolyn Williams and Grace Rhinebold.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at Alice’s request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Friends may share memories or offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

