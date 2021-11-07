Athlete of the Week: Kyle Savage

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a running-back from Gouverneur who’s been exceptional this season. His ability on the gridiron earning him this week’s title.

Kyle Savage is a talented football player who has carried the pigskin for 807 yards, averaging 10.2 yards a carry. On defense, he’s made 38 tackles including an interception.

As a sophomore, he was the Defensive Player of the Game in the 2019 State Class C Championship contest at the Carrier Dome.

What an outstanding talent!

Kyle is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 5, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

