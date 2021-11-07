Advertisement

Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman has died after rolling her SUV in Lewis County Saturday night.

State Police say 31-year-old Emily Ashline was driving eastbound on Deer River Road in the Town of Denmark around 10:30 PM when she lost control on a curve.

They say the car crossed into the opposite side of the road, striking several fences, before crossing back over and rolling into an embankment where it came to rest on its roof.

Ashline was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken to Lewis County Health System and was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
St. Regis Mohawk School
Superintendents with schools on Native American land call out NY state
According to police, troopers used a device to deflate Tucker's tires on State Route 95 in the...
Alleged drunk driver accused of leading police on high-speed chase
These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked...
It’s a full house at the Jefferson County SPCA
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

Latest News

A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.
Watson vacation cabin a total loss following Saturday blaze
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
The Section 10 Class C Football Championship was on the line Saturday afternoon in Gouverneur,...
Saturday Sports: OFA football beats undefeated Gouverneur for class title
Saturday Sports: OFA football beats undefeated Gouverneur for class title