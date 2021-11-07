Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night

TOWN OF DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman has died after rolling her SUV in Lewis County Saturday night.

State Police say 31-year-old Emily Ashline was driving eastbound on Deer River Road in the Town of Denmark around 10:30 PM when she lost control on a curve.

They say the car crossed into the opposite side of the road, striking several fences, before crossing back over and rolling into an embankment where it came to rest on its roof.

Ashline was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was taken to Lewis County Health System and was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.