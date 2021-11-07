Christine Ann Truehart, 68, of Ogdensburg

Christine passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Rome Health Hospital in Rome, NY (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Christine Ann Truehart, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:30 AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Fr. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Tuesday. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Christine passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Rome Health Hospital in Rome, NY

Christine was born on November 13, 1952 to Stanley Premo and Patricia Pratt. She was raised by her (maternal) Aunt June, and uncle, Ray Smithers on Spile Bridge Road. Christine graduated Heuvelton Central School and was active in 4-H. She later attended North Country Community College as an Art Major. Christine continued to paint throughout her years. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at United Helpers. Christine was an accomplished cook in various food venues in Keene NH and NY. She married Terry Angelo Vinch in 1975 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. Despite the hardships and obstacles thrown at her throughout her life, Christine remained hardworking and focused on her babies, always taking care of them.

She is survived by her two children, Angelo Vinch of Syracuse, and Tammy Vinch, of Ogdensburg, her beloved grandchildren, Adrianna Vinch, Jett Vinch, and Stevie Vinch. Christine took great pride in her grandchildren.

Christine enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, berries, vegetables, and fruit trees in her yard. She also had deep respect for all nature in the world. Christine adored animals, especially horses in which she trained. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Sukie.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.