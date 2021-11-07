Friday Sports: Watertown Football takes Section 10 Class A title
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the Section 10 Class A Football Championship at Watertown High School, the top seed Cyclones hosted 2nd seed Canton.
In the 1st quarter, Watertown gets on the board when Deante Hall takes it in from 3 yards out: 8-0 Cyclones.
Still in the first, the Cyclones add to their lead. It’s Hall again, taking it to the house from 21 yards out: 14-0 Watertown.
The 2nd quarter was more of the same. Hall finds an opening and goes in from 29 yards out to make it 22-0 Cyclones.
On a 4th and 1, Hall finds a hole up the middle and scores his 4th touchdown of the game.
Watertown goes on to beat Canton 40-22 to win the Section 10 Class A title.
In the Section 10 Class B final, it was Malone at Massena.
Massena gets on the board when Nolan Goolden scores from 3 yards out: 7-0.
In the 2nd quarter, Dominic Monacelli calls his own number: 14-0 Massena.
Then it was Goolden taking it in from 9 yards out. The Raiders lead 20-0.
DeShawn Walton takes the punt 65 yards for the touchdown.
Massena beats Malone 41-0 and heads to states next weekend where they will face Preu.
In the Section 3 Class A Semifinals from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted West Genesee.
In the 1st quarter, it was Gabe Lynch up the gut breaking tackles for the score to put the Warriors up 8-0.
Then it was Rowan Marsell finding an opening on the outside for a 64 yard touchdown run:: 16-0 Indian River.
West Genesee answers when Francisco Cross takes the handoff and goes the distance, cutting the Indian River lead to 16-8.
Just before the half, the Warriors expand on their lead when Marsell scores his 2nd touchdown of the game: 24-8 Indian River.
Indian River goes on to beat West Genesee 30-8 to advance to the sectional final next Friday night at the Carrier Dome.
Friday Sports Scores
Section 3 Football
- West Genesee 8, Indian River 30
- Sandy Creek 6, Adirondack 36
Section 10 Football
- Canton 22, Watertown 40
- Malone 0, Massena 41
Men’s College Hockey
- St. Lawrence 4, Rensselaer 3
- Clarkson 3, Union 4
- SUNY Oswego 2, SUNY Potsdam 1
Women’s College Hockey
- Harvard 2, St. Lawrence 0
- Dartmouth 0, Clarkson 5
- Morrisville 4, SUNY Potsdam 3
Pro Hockey
- Watertown Wolves 6, Carolina Thunderbirds 4
Liberty League Volleyball
- St. Lawrence 3, RIT 2
- Clarkson 3, Ithaca 1
