Friday Sports: Watertown Football takes Section 10 Class A title

By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the Section 10 Class A Football Championship at Watertown High School, the top seed Cyclones hosted 2nd seed Canton.

In the 1st quarter, Watertown gets on the board when Deante Hall takes it in from 3 yards out: 8-0 Cyclones.

Still in the first, the Cyclones add to their lead. It’s Hall again, taking it to the house from 21 yards out: 14-0 Watertown.

The 2nd quarter was more of the same. Hall finds an opening and goes in from 29 yards out to make it 22-0 Cyclones.

On a 4th and 1, Hall finds a hole up the middle and scores his 4th touchdown of the game.

Watertown goes on to beat Canton 40-22 to win the Section 10 Class A title.

In the Section 10 Class B final, it was Malone at Massena.

Massena gets on the board when Nolan Goolden scores from 3 yards out: 7-0.

In the 2nd quarter, Dominic Monacelli calls his own number: 14-0 Massena.

Then it was Goolden taking it in from 9 yards out. The Raiders lead 20-0.

DeShawn Walton takes the punt 65 yards for the touchdown.

Massena beats Malone 41-0 and heads to states next weekend where they will face Preu.

In the Section 3 Class A Semifinals from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted West Genesee.

In the 1st quarter, it was Gabe Lynch up the gut breaking tackles for the score to put the Warriors up 8-0.

Then it was Rowan Marsell finding an opening on the outside for a 64 yard touchdown run:: 16-0 Indian River.

West Genesee answers when Francisco Cross takes the handoff and goes the distance, cutting the Indian River lead to 16-8.

Just before the half, the Warriors expand on their lead when Marsell scores his 2nd touchdown of the game: 24-8 Indian River.

Indian River goes on to beat West Genesee 30-8 to advance to the sectional final next Friday night at the Carrier Dome.

Friday Sports Scores

Section 3 Football

  • West Genesee 8, Indian River 30
  • Sandy Creek 6, Adirondack 36

Section 10 Football

  • Canton 22, Watertown 40
  • Malone 0, Massena 41

Men’s College Hockey

  • St. Lawrence 4, Rensselaer 3
  • Clarkson 3, Union 4
  • SUNY Oswego 2, SUNY Potsdam 1

Women’s College Hockey

  • Harvard 2, St. Lawrence 0
  • Dartmouth 0, Clarkson 5
  • Morrisville 4, SUNY Potsdam 3

Pro Hockey

  • Watertown Wolves 6, Carolina Thunderbirds 4

Liberty League Volleyball

  • St. Lawrence 3, RIT 2
  • Clarkson 3, Ithaca 1

