CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Leona Faye DeLavergne, 76, of Canton, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the home of her daughter Regina, where she was in the company of family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Leona was born June 21, 1945 in Geneva, New York, a daughter of the late Barney McGargle and Isabelle Brabaw. She attended school at Knox-Memorial. She married William DeLavergne in the summer of 1969. He predeceased her on February 15, 2020.

In her younger years, Leona worked as a waitress in local restaurants and diners. Later she became employed through NYSARC and worked janitorial in the facilities; she worked with the STEPS program and enjoyed volunteering with the Seaway House. She enjoyed bingo, reading and attending church. She lived in Ogdensburg for 28 years, was a communicant of St. Mary’s Cathedral as her faith was very important to her. Leona was well known in her community, she could often be seen walking around the city and knew everyone at the Donut King Diner. One of her favorite activities was camping with family and friends, but her most cherished time was spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Leona is survived by her five children; Loretta Lynch, Bert (Sally Pagan) DeLavergne, Regina (Michelle Cote) DeLavergne, Matthew DeLavergne and Julie DeLavergne; nine grandchildren, Conner, Kasandra, Zachary, Alexander, Mikeala, Hanna, Victoria, Lindsey and Josh; by nine great-grandchildren, Bryson, Kiley, Kannin, Desiree, David, Kierston, Eric, Grayson and Joshua. Also surviving are six siblings; Linda (Don) Simmonds, Nathleen Burcume-Lanning, John (Wanda) Burcume, Roger (Rhonda) Burcume, Robert Burcume and Teresa (Terry) Todd, and by long-time family care givers, Robin and Ed Chambers.

In addition to her parents and husband William, Leona was predeceased by a brother, James Cloe, a brother-in-law Doug Lanning, and a sister-in-law, Patricia Burcume.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676 or to St. Mary’s Church, 68 Court Street; Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Leona Faye DeLavergne are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

