Ohio man arrested after allegedly trying to flee police in St. Lawrence County

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Sheriffs arrested an Ohio man after he allegedly tried to flee the police Sunday.

Sheriffs say Nathaniel Torres of Cleveland failed to stop for sheriff’s deputies on State Route 37 in the Town of Waddington.

When Torres did stop, officials say he was in possession of two handguns with their serial numbers removed.

Torres has been charged with Flee Officer in Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony, Tamper with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.

Torres was arraigned in Canton Town Court, and is being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail, $20,000 bond.

