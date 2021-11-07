Paul W. Langtry, 75, of Chippewa Bay

Paul W. Langtry, age 75 of Chippewa Bay, NY passed away peacefully after a long cancer battle on Friday, November 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHIPPEWA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Paul W. Langtry, age 75 of Chippewa Bay, NY passed away peacefully after a long cancer battle on Friday, November 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born on September 13, 1946 in Ogdensburg, firstborn son of the late Walter & Iva (Lackie) Langtry.

A graduate from Hammond Central School, Paul married Carolyn Faubert on September 10, 1965, and then obtained his associates degree from Jefferson Community College. Paul worked as a laborer for local union 322 until he and Carolyn opened Langtry’s Upholstery and Custom Canvas until retirement in 2015.

As an active, life-long citizen of St. Lawrence county, Paul was a member of the Chippewa Bay Fish and Game Club, a former member of the Spruce Mountain Hunting Club, a former Mason and member of the Hammond Presbyterian Church. He also served for many recent years as a member of the Assessment Board of Review for the town of Hammond.

Paul enjoyed hunting, reading frontier historical fiction and non-fiction literature, learning about history, extraterrestrial phenomenon, and world politics. His hobbies included tinkering with his farm equipment and vehicles, attending auctions and yard sales, and building lily ponds.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn; sons Paul F. (Donna Childs) Langtry of Canton, Travis (Kim) Langtry of Delray Beach, FL and Kayne (Christine) Langtry of Chippewa Bay; grandchildren Travis, Logan, Lilly, Kaitlyn and Julia Langtry; great-grandchildren Caleb & Mari Langtry; a brother Thomas Langtry of Hammond; and sisters Faye (Richard) Felt of Rural Hall, NC, Donna (Philip) Lavarnway of Alexandria Bay, Patricia (David) Storie of Hammond, and Tina Langtry of Katy TX; brother-in-law Victor Faubert of Jackson NJ; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Langbrook Meadows Golf Course. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department in lieu of flowers. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

