Saturday Sports: OFA football beats undefeated Gouverneur for class title

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Section 10 Class C Football Championship was on the line Saturday afternoon in Gouverneur, where the undefeated Wildcats hosted the OFA Blue Devils with a trip to the states on the line.

Tristan Lovely scores on OFA’s first drive: 8-0 Blue Devils.

Gouverneur answers when Gabe Wainwright dashes 25 yards to the end zone. OFA still up 8-6.

Andrew Loffler counters with an 8 yard touchdown run: 16-6 Blue Devils. Then it was Lovely to Andrew Calton for the touchdown: 24-6 Blue Devils.

Carter Baer sprints 30 yards for the touchdown to cut the OFA lead to 24-12.

Loffler rambles 45 yards for the score for the Blue Devils as OFA wins the Section 10 Class C title, beating Gouverneur 32-12.

In the Section 3 Class C Football Semifinals, General Brown took on Bishop Ludden.

Late in the 3rd it was 7-0 Lions when Eli Rawleigh takes it in for the score as the Lions expand their lead to 14-0.

The Lions hold on to beat Ludden 14-7 and advance to the Carrier Dome next Saturday where they will play Skaneateles for the Class C title at high noon.

In Liberty League football, St. Lawrence hosted RPI on Senior Day.

This game would go to double overtime. Tied at 14, Peyton Schmitt goes 25 yards for the score. The 2 point conversion was no good: Saints up 20-14.

RPI answers when George Marinopolus hits Vinnie McDonald for the 12 yard touchdown, tying the game at 20.

Delano Munoz Whatts just gets in on the 2 point conversion as RPI beats the Saints 22-20 in double overtime.

In the Girls’ State Class A Soccer Quarterfinals, Massena met New Hartford.

The Warriors would score twice in the opening 10 minutes to set the tone.

New Hartford made it 3-0 at the half, and went on to beat the Red Raiders 5-0, ending Massena’s season at 17-1 overall.

In the Girls’ State Class D Soccer Quarterfinals, Chateaugay met Maple Hill.

It was Kaelyn Morgan with a great save.

Late in the 1st half, Olivia Cook finds the mark for the game’s only goal.

Chateaugay beats Maple Hill by a final score of 1-0 to advance to the State Final 4.

In the Boys’ State Class A Soccer playoffs, Massena met East Syracuse Minoa.

It was Red Raiders goalie Colin Patterson with some great saves to keep this one close.

Evan DeBurgess dents the back of the net to put ESM up 3-1.

ESM adds a late insurance goal and goes on to beat Massena by a final score of 4-1.

In college hoops, the JCC Men’s Basketball Team opened their season hosting SUNY Adirondack.

In the 1st half, Da’vieque Naulls nails the 3 to put JCC on top 23-12.

Off the inbounds, it was Jarean Crockett with the easy bucket to put the Cannoneers up by 11.

Then it was Jeremiah Smith driving the lane for the lay-in.

JCC goes on to beat SUNY Adirondack by a final score of 90-70.

In the early game, the JCC Women also opened their season against SUNY Adirondack.

In the 1st quarter, Tori Moore hits the short jumper to put JCC on top by 2.

Then, it was Kalyna Bryant with the strong move inside: JCC down by 1.

Jessica Harris stops and pops.

The Lady Cannoneers go on to beat SUNY Adirondack by a final score of 57-36.

In men’s college hockey, it was St. Lawrence at Union.

In the 3rd period, the game was tied at 1 when David Jankowski finds the mark, putting the Saints up 2-1.

This game goes to a shootout when Kaden Pickering scores to give the Saints the extra point.

In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Harvard in a battle of top 10 teams.

This game was tied at 3 in overtime when Stephanie Markowski lights the lamp for the game winner.

Clarkson remains unbeaten in ECAC play with a 4-3 overtime win.

Down the road in Canton, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Dartmouth.

In the 1st period, the Lady Saints jump in front when Shailynn Snow dents the back of the net: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

But Dartmouth would score 5 unanswered goals and go on to beat St. Lawrence by a final score of 6-2.

Saturday Sports Scores

Boys’ State Class C Soccer Regionals

Maple Hill 2, Madrid Waddington 0

Boys’ State Class D Soccer Regionals

Chazy 1, Lisbon 0

South Kortright 1, Belleville Henderson 0

Men’s Libery League Soccer Semifinals

St. Lawrence 2, RPI 0

Liberty League Volleyball Championship

Clarkson 3, St. Lawrence 0

Section 10 Volleyball Overall Championship

Canton 3, Malone 1

Women’s College Basketball

SUNY Canton 65, SUNY Plattsburgh 52

Men’s College Hockey

RPI 3, Clarkson 1

SUNY Canton 4, Castleton 2

SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Potsdam 1

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.