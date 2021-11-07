Shirley M. Mainville, 85, of Massena

Shirley M. Mainville, 85, of Williams Street, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, November 6, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shirley M. Mainville, 85, of Williams Street, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, November 6, 2021 at her home.

Shirley was born on August 21, 1936 at home in Hogansburg, the daughter of David D. and Catherine “Katie” (Herne) Jock. She attended Bombay High School and on November 30, 1954, she entered the US Army, proudly serving her country until her honorable discharge on November 29, 1956. On December 11, 1965, she married James H. Mainville in Fort Covington. He predeceased her on November 8, 2015.

Shirley was a self-employed hairdresser operating out of her home for many years. As a veteran, she was a member of the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post 1479, Gerald R. Roy Amvets Post #4, and the VFW Post #1143. Throughout her life, she greatly enjoyed bowling and was an active member of the Massena Women’s Bowling Association. She also enjoyed visiting the casino, doing puzzles, and scratch-off tickets. Most of all, Shirley greatly cherished the time she was with her family – especially her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her children, Kalli Mainville of Massena; David Mainville of Akwesasne; and Jami and Todd Goolden of Massena; her beloved grandchildren, Mason and Maddison Goolden; her chosen children, Joy Jock and Jan Herne; her sister, Betty and Ben Kelly of Akwesasne; her brother Tim “TJ” Jock of Akwesasne; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Marietta Jock Herne on April 11, 1966; and a brother, Leslie Jock on July 25, 1973.

Friends may call Tuesday 3-6:00 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where a prayer service will be held at 5:00 PM.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

