St. Paul’s Episcopal Church holds final service

By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s a place to gather, to pray, and to worship.

“It was our home away from home,” said Alicia Bell, Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church Parishioner.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brownville dates back to the 1820′s. It’s home to generations of North Country church goers. But Sunday’s service was it’s last due to low membership.

Hard to believe during the final day. Pews were filled with friends and family members.

“Missed the most would be the hugs, the I love you’s, the singing, the being together,” said Bell.

For Alicia Bell, the people at the church hold a special place in her heart. After her husband Bill had a stroke, the other parishioners took care of them.

“The people bought us meals, and gave us some funds to get us through. It’s a family. That’s what we’ll miss, the family,” said Bell.

“In this building, we have celebrated marriages, baptisms, confirmations, and lives that have ended in the eternity of God,” said Mother Ninon Hutchinson.

Reverend Ninon Hutchinson has been with St. Paul’s for eight years. She’s sad to see the church close, but is looking on the bright side.

“I’m sending forth the faithful servants of Christ to continue their life and ministry in the world,” said Hutchinson.

Over the years, the church was also used as a community spot for hosting meals, distributing school supplies in the fall, and Christmas gifts during the holidays. But on Sunday, people sang hymns for the final time, candles were put out, and the door was closed.

