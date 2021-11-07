Watson vacation cabin a total loss following Saturday blaze

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.

The Lowville Fire Department was called to the scene of 7708 Stony Lake Road in the Town of Watson a little after 9 AM Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

There they found flames coming from the first story window, but crews had to battle them from the outside to start because of how bad the blaze was inside.

And even after they knocked the fire out, the building was deemed unsafe to enter as the first floor collapsed into the basement.

Town equipment was used to excavate and the rest of the fire was put out.

The building is a total loss.

