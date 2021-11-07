Advertisement

Watson vacation cabin a total loss following Saturday blaze

A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.
A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - A vacation camping spot in the Adirondacks burned down Saturday morning.

The Lowville Fire Department was called to the scene of 7708 Stony Lake Road in the Town of Watson a little after 9 AM Saturday for reports of a structure fire.

There they found flames coming from the first story window, but crews had to battle them from the outside to start because of how bad the blaze was inside.

And even after they knocked the fire out, the building was deemed unsafe to enter as the first floor collapsed into the basement.

Town equipment was used to excavate and the rest of the fire was put out.

The building is a total loss.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
St. Regis Mohawk School
Superintendents with schools on Native American land call out NY state
According to police, troopers used a device to deflate Tucker's tires on State Route 95 in the...
Alleged drunk driver accused of leading police on high-speed chase
These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked...
It’s a full house at the Jefferson County SPCA
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
The Section 10 Class C Football Championship was on the line Saturday afternoon in Gouverneur,...
Saturday Sports: OFA football beats undefeated Gouverneur for class title
Saturday Sports: OFA football beats undefeated Gouverneur for class title