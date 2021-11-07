Advertisement

Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just before 6:00. A fire broke out in a kitchen-type area.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion caught fire Saturday evening, just before 6:00.

Fire crews say they arrived to the restaurant in flames.

Jefferson County Fire Coordinator, Joe Plummer, says the restaurant was open for business at the time, and patrons noticed the fire and alerted staff.

He says everyone was able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

Plummer says the fire started in a kitchen-type area, and damage stayed mostly in that side of the building.

There is some cosmetic damage to a neighboring building, officials say.

Fire crews believe the restaurant is salvageable.

While crews were working, parts of Route 3 and 3A were shut down to traffic.

Responding to the scene were departments from Deferiet, Carthage, West Carthage, Fort Drum, Evans Mills, Felts Mills, Great Bend, Pamelia, Black River and more.

