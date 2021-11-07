Advertisement

Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze

By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a total loss after a fire Saturday night.

In the aftermath of the blaze, parts of the ceiling are opening up, leaving debris scattered on tables and the floor. Windows are totally blown out as only some shards of glass remain. Side panels are burnt, some fell to the ground.

The business’s co-owner says he had just gotten home from the tavern when he heard about the fire.

“I was here - actually had lunch with my son an hour before. We got the call that there was a fire. I actually didn’t believe it at first. I thought we had a problem with a - somebody not showing up for work, that’s what they were talking about. But it wasn’t that,” said Jim Uhlinger, Whistle Stop Tavern Co-Owner.

Now, Uhlinger plans on fixing it back up and reopening the business.

Uhlinger says he and his wife have owned the tavern for about three years.

He says he’s thankful nobody was hurt in the fire and credits first responders with saving as much of the property as they could

