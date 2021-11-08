Canadian travelers return to north country after border reopens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Canadian travelers are making their first trips across the border in nearly 20 months.

Canadian license plates were once again common in Watertown Monday morning.

One couple from Ottawa who stopped at Watertown’s Starbucks said they are on their way south for about a month.

“We stopped at Starbucks, our first stop, to get a coffee, make sure we stay awake,” Maurice Pouirier said, “and we’re on our way to Florida, be there tomorrow evening, I think.”.

The couple said it feels great to be able to cross the border again.

“It only took about 15 minutes,” Pouirier said. “We went through Ogdensburg.”

They said they hope that by the time they return, Canada will have relaxed its requirement that anyone entering the country show a negative result from a recent PCR COVID test.

To enter the U.S., travelers only have to show proof of vaccination.

The border has been closed to nonessential traffic into the U.S. since March 2020. Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9.

