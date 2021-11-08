5 more COVID deaths, 416 new cases reported in tri-county area

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Five more people have died from COVID-19 in the tri-county region.

Jefferson County announced 4 new deaths since its most recent report last Friday. The death toll during the pandemic has climbed to 117.

There were 201 new cases. Sixteen people with COVID are in the hospital.

Another person died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. This brings the county’s death toll since the pandemic began to 136.

The county reported 179 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday.

Twenty people are hospitalized because of the virus.

In Lewis County, there were 10 hospitalizations. The county reported 36 new cases since Friday.

