Advertisement

Dry & mild for most of the week

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some areas started the morning cloudy with patchy fog.

Skies will gradually clear for everyone and the day ends up mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Clouds move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be in the low 50s and mostly sunny on Wednesday.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Rain is likely on Friday. It stays mild, though, with highs in the uppere 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 50 on Saturday and around 45 on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Fatal Car Crash
Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan
These barks and friendly faces are a complete 180 from what the Jefferson County SPCA looked...
It’s a full house at the Jefferson County SPCA

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday morning weather
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
wx
Staying above average this week
wx
7 News Tonight Weather