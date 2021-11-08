Dry & mild for most of the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some areas started the morning cloudy with patchy fog.

Skies will gradually clear for everyone and the day ends up mostly sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Clouds move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be in the low 50s and mostly sunny on Wednesday.

Thursday, Veterans Day, will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

Rain is likely on Friday. It stays mild, though, with highs in the uppere 50s.

Saturday and Sunday will both be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 50 on Saturday and around 45 on Sunday.

