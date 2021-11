MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Edna M. Cady, age 90 of 1 Cady Drive, passed away at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care Center, Canton on November 7th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Madrid and are incomplete at this time. A full obituary to follow.

