Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Carthage Area Rescue Squad

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former chief and treasurer of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, who was accused of stealing $120,000 from the organization, has pleaded guilty.

Matthew Christman of West Carthage appeared Monday in Jefferson County Court, where he pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny.

Sentencing is set for January 24. Court officials said it’s likely he’ll get probation and be ordered to pay restitution.

Police arrested Christman in March 2020 and charged him with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny.

The investigation started in May of 2019 and police said Christman withdrew money from bank ATMs 159 times from January 2018 through May 2019.

Of those withdrawals - from Carthage Savings and Loan and Northern Federal Credit Union - 100 were on bank cameras, police said.

Christman was suspended from his position when the theft was discovered.

