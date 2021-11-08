Advertisement

Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Carthage Area Rescue Squad

Matthew Christman pictured in March 2020
Matthew Christman pictured in March 2020(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former chief and treasurer of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad, who was accused of stealing $120,000 from the organization, has pleaded guilty.

Matthew Christman of West Carthage appeared Monday in Jefferson County Court, where he pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny.

Sentencing is set for January 24. Court officials said it’s likely he’ll get probation and be ordered to pay restitution.

Police arrested Christman in March 2020 and charged him with a felony count of second-degree grand larceny.

The investigation started in May of 2019 and police said Christman withdrew money from bank ATMs 159 times from January 2018 through May 2019.

Of those withdrawals - from Carthage Savings and Loan and Northern Federal Credit Union - 100 were on bank cameras, police said.

Christman was suspended from his position when the theft was discovered.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Fatal Car Crash
Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

Latest News

COVID-19 Deaths
5 more COVID deaths, 416 new cases reported in tri-county area
The DOT has put up billboards to help find snow plow operators
State in need of snow plow operators
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on infrastructure bill, mental health facility & mountain climbers
File photo of LaShanna Charlton
Lashanna Charlton murder trial likely far off