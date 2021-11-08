FML Book Sale Continues through December

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Did you miss Flower Library’s giant fall book sale? You’re in luck – there is a small sale located in the rotunda on the main floor! The sale will be available now through the Christmas holiday. Visit today and find a great gift for a loved one!

Please note that the sale is cash only. Prices are as follows:

· Hardcover books - $1.00

· Softcover books - $1.00

· Paperback books - $0.50

· DVDs - $1.00

· Children’s hardcover books - $1.00

· Children’s paperback books - $0.50

Have questions? You can reach Library Director Yvonne Reff at 315-785-7701.

