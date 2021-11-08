Advertisement

FML Book Sale Continues through December

Book sale at Flower Memorial LIbrary
Book sale at Flower Memorial LIbrary(FML)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Did you miss Flower Library’s giant fall book sale? You’re in luck – there is a small sale located in the rotunda on the main floor! The sale will be available now through the Christmas holiday. Visit today and find a great gift for a loved one!

Please note that the sale is cash only. Prices are as follows:

· Hardcover books - $1.00

· Softcover books - $1.00

· Paperback books - $0.50

· DVDs - $1.00

· Children’s hardcover books - $1.00

· Children’s paperback books - $0.50

Have questions? You can reach Library Director Yvonne Reff at 315-785-7701.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews were called to the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion Saturday evening just...
Whistle Stop Tavern catches fire Saturday evening
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall
Fatal Car Crash
Carthage woman dies in SUV rollover Saturday night
The owner of the Whistle Stop Tavern in the Town of Champion says the structure is likely a...
Whistle Stop Tavern owner hopes to rebuild after Saturday night blaze
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she voted against the infrastructure package,...
Stefanik rejects Biden’s infrastructure plan

Latest News

Kathryn Gallagher in concert, November 14
The Seth Concert Series - Kathryn Gallagher
COVID-19 Deaths
5 more COVID deaths, 416 new cases reported in tri-county area
Matthew Christman pictured in March 2020
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing from Carthage Area Rescue Squad
The DOT has put up billboards to help find snow plow operators
State in need of snow plow operators