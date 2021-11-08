FML Book Sale Continues through December
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Did you miss Flower Library’s giant fall book sale? You’re in luck – there is a small sale located in the rotunda on the main floor! The sale will be available now through the Christmas holiday. Visit today and find a great gift for a loved one!
Please note that the sale is cash only. Prices are as follows:
· Hardcover books - $1.00
· Softcover books - $1.00
· Paperback books - $0.50
· DVDs - $1.00
· Children’s hardcover books - $1.00
· Children’s paperback books - $0.50
Have questions? You can reach Library Director Yvonne Reff at 315-785-7701.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.