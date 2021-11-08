Advertisement

Gloria P. McCoy, 90, of Tylerville

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLERVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gloria P. McCoy, 90, 28520 County Route 69, Tylerville, died November 5, 2021, at her home under the care of her family and friends.

McCoy was born July 27, 1931, in the Town of Watertown, a daughter of Gerald H. and Mary (Mahon) Paris. She graduated from Watertown High School in January 1949. She married Paul L. McCoy on February 14, 1950, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Benoit Dostie officiating. Mr. McCoy died November 11, 2003. Mrs. McCoy began her career in April of 1949, at the New York Telephone Company, she was an instructor and supervisor, retiring in May of 1980, with thirty years of service. After retirement, Mrs. McCoy volunteered as a switch board operator at Samaritan Medical Center and the New York Air Brake, she also assisted in the New York Air Brake medical office.

Mrs. McCoy was a co-founder and a life member of the Tylerville Fire Department Auxiliary, a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the membership promoted teamwork and fellowship, she worked in several different capacities of social work for the Pioneers. One of the activities Mrs. McCoy enjoyed was picnics on Wellesley Island when she would dress as a clown and entertain the children.

Surviving are, a son Paul M. McCoy, Tylerville, a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Judy Paris, Liverpool, NY, four sisters and two bothers-in-law, Carol Beltz, Menifee, CA, Mary Lou and Joseph Fayette, Diane Paris, and Donna and Mark McGregor all of Watertown, several nieces and nephews. A daughter Wanda Bisig, a son-in-law, Albert E. Bisig, three brothers Donald, Robert and Gerald “Jug Head” and two sisters Beverly Monroe and Jeanette Feisthamel died before her.

Calling hours will be Wednesday November 10, 2021 from 10am-12 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be Saturday November 13, 2021 at 11am in Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Tylerville Volunteer Fire Department, Co Rt. 69, Copenhagen, NY 13626. Condolences may be made to dlcalarco.com

