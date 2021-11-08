Advertisement

Gregory G. Peck, 58, of Black River

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gregory G. Peck, 58, of NYS Rt. 342, Black River, passed away November 5, 2021 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, with his daughters at his side, following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 12th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

Burial will be held privately for the family at a later date.

He was born on November 17, 1962, in Carthage, NY, son of Franklin and Elizabeth (Fuller) Peck.  He attended Lowville Academy.

Greg spent a lifetime in construction specializing in roofing all over the North Country and Florida.  He and Samantha McBride, the mother of his two daughters, were together for twelve years.

Greg loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle that he named “Rachel”, spending time, and going to the China Buffet with his two grandsons, and anyone and everyone who knew him called him “Unc”.

Among his survivors are his two daughters and their companions, Amber Peck and Steven Williams and Ashlie Hall and Dustin VanTassel of Black River; two grandsons, Tanner Williams and Carson Lane, of Black River; his mother, Elizabeth Peck, of Felts Mills; his siblings, Ellie (Arthur) Wilson Jr., Mexico, NY, Delores Peck, Carthage, Wanda Halberg, Carthage, Jacqueline Whitley, Felts Mills, Steven (Kim) Peck, Florida, Janet (Jack) Arca, Herrings, Jim Noftsier, and Doug Noftsier; his bulldog, “Buddy”; and several very special nieces and nephews.

Besides his father, Franklin Peck, his bulldog “Fat Girl” passed away before him.

Donations may be made to the SPCA.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

