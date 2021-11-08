Helen M. Debien, 90, of Chase Mills

The family of Helen M. Debien, 90, are saddened to announce her peaceful passing at Massena Hospital on November 5, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - The family of Helen M. Debien, 90, are saddened to announce her peaceful passing at Massena Hospital on November 5, 2021. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Brasher Falls, at a future date. The arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Helen was born in Massena on April 13, 1931 to the late Merrill and Ella (Burns) Dumers.

She attended Massena Central High School and graduated from Syracuse High School. She later married Richard F. Debien on August 20, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Church, Massena.

Helen will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 72 years, Richard; her children: Kathleen (Jerry) Sabre of Elizabeth City, NC; Debbie (Steve) Molnar of Louisville, NY; Christopher (Kathy) Debien of Vero Beach, FL; Linda (Gary) Taylor of Suffolk, VA; and Richard A. (Geraldine “Dean”) Debien of Suffolk, VA.

She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren; Sean, Cory, Aaron, Kristin, Matthew, Jason, Chad, Brigitte, Joshua, Nicole, and Eric, along with 12 great-grandchildren; Camille, Nolan, Alina, Aaralyn, Wyatt, Lexsi, Austin, Ethan, Kamryn, Brandon, Kaitlyn and Alexander.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her brothers: Leo, Walter, Robbie, and Carl Dumers; and a great-grandson, Darren.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting PhillipsMemorial.com

