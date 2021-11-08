James Wilton, 63, of Natural Bridge

James Wilton, 63, 12674 Aldrich Settlement Rd., died early Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at his home, under the care of his family and Hospice of Lewis County. (Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - James Wilton, 63, 12674 Aldrich Settlement Rd., died early Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at his home, under the care of his family and Hospice of Lewis County.

Born in Syracuse at St. Joseph’s Hospital on February 16th, 1958, the son of George Kenneth & Ellen May Nash Wilton. He attended school in East Syracuse and graduated from East Syracuse-Minoa High School. Jim was an electrician by trade; he was a member of the IBEW Local 43. He worked on numerous projects throughout his career.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, with a passion for hiking. He was a proud member of the Bigfoot Fan Club and the Adirondack Mountain Club.

He is survived by his daughter and her husband, Audrey & Harold Osborn, Springfield, Illinois, his fiancee Lori Donaldson, as well as his siblings and their respective spouses; Pat (John) Heindorf, Kathy Groesbeck, Terry (Gary) Williamson, Ron (Sandy) Wilton, Fr. Dave Wilton, Monica (Duane) Olley and Anne (John) VanPelt. He is predeceased by his parents as well as his nieces, Jennifer Runkles and Becky Heindor and his nephew, Jeremiah Olley.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 12th at 3:00 PM at the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with his brother, the Rev. David Wilton officiating. Burial will be privately held by the family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11th from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com and memorial donations may be made to the Adirondack Mountain Club, www.adk.org or 814 Goggins Rd, Lake George, NY 12845.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.