Advertisement

Jean C. Knowlton, 97, of Macomb

By Adam Carros
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jean C. Knowlton, age 97, of Macomb, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn...
Jean C. Knowlton, age 97, of Macomb, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.(Source: Funeral Home)

MACOMB, New York (WWNY) - Jean C. Knowlton, age 97, of Macomb, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Her burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the Gouverneur Rescue Squad. Condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Jean was born on August 17, 1924 in Rossie to the late William and Euphemia (Wood) Laidlaw. She graduated from the Gouverneur High School in 1941 and from the McKechnic Lunger School of Commerce in Rochester in 1943.

Jean married Edwin Roy Knowlton on October 20, 1946 at the Gouverneur Presbyterian Church with Rev. Joseph Schofield officiating. The couple farmed in the town of Macomb for many years. Jean worked as an Accredited Record Technician for E.J. Noble Hospital, Gouverneur for 15 years before her retirement in 1985. Mr. Knowlton passed away on September 21, 2010.

Jean was a member of the Brasie Corners Church and was a member of the Macomb Grange for over 50 years. Her survivors include two daughters, Sally Gilmour of Macomb, Jane Hollenbeck of Gouverneur; and 6 grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a son, Alan M. Knowlton (1966) and a grandson, Scott Hollenbeck (2001).

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Roberta A. Culver, 85, a longtime resident of the Old Potsdam-Parishville Road passed away on...
Roberta A. Culver, 85, of Potsdam
Candles
Dennis M. Goldthrite, of West Carthage
Candles
Steven Jones, 63, of Natural Bridge
James Wilton, 63, 12674 Aldrich Settlement Rd., died early Sunday morning, November 7, 2021 at...
James Wilton, 63, of Natural Bridge
Gregory G. Peck, 58, of NYS Rt. 342, Black River, passed away November 5, 2021 at Upstate...
Gregory G. Peck, 58, of Black River

Obituaries

Candles
Edna M. Cady, 90, of Madrid
The family of Helen M. Debien, 90, are saddened to announce her peaceful passing at Massena...
Helen M. Debien, 90, of Chase Mills
Mr. Ashley passed away on November 6, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after being...
Wayne E. Ashley, 80, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Gloria P. McCoy, 90, of Tylerville
Lawrence W. Reed, age 95, formerly of South Russell, passed away on November 5, 2021.
Lawrence W. Reed, 95, formerly of South Russell
Mr. Roach passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing...
Robert Francis Roach, 88, of Ogdensburg