Jefferson County sees first COVID vaccine clinic for young children

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first COVID vaccine clinic for kids between 5 and 11 in Jefferson County was held Monday.

The clinic was at North County Family Health Center.

A spokesperson says 45 parents signed up their kids to get vaccinated.

Brielle Hargraves told us she was nervous to get the shot, but it wasn’t as bad as she thought.

Her mom says she’s relieved he daughter got the jab.

“It’s the best thing to do, in my opinion. I mean, it’s nerve-racking, especially with kids and vaccinations, and it’s scary because it’s new and everything. But, I think it’s a good thing to do because we’re just trying to protect our kids,” said Ashley Hargraves.

There’s another clinic on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.

North Country Family Health is also heading to Jefferson County schools later this month.

